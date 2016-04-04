Bond denied for man charged in stepmother's fatal stabbing

Bond has been denied for a Goose Creek man charged in the fatal stabbing of his stepmother.

Police say Wilhemina Reid died from a stab wound after an incident at a home on Sumner Avenue in North Charleston early Monday morning.

Dontavia William Reid, 24, was charged with murder and possessing a knife during a violent crime. Bond was denied for his first charge, and set at $200,000 for his second.

"I just want to say, I don't know what we went wrong but we forgive you and we 'gon keep you in our prayer too," a family member said to him at bond court.

According to officials, officers found a female suffering from stab wounds while responding to an assault call shortly before 2 a.m. Police say Dontavia and Wilhemina got into an argument inside the home and court papers say he then stabbed her.

According to affidavits, the victim's husband was in the kitchen and heard his wife say, "he's stabbing me."

Authorities say that's when he pulled Dontavia off of her, and then their young daughter came in discovering her mother on the floor bleeding. The daughter called 911 and police say when they arrived they saw Reid running from the house.

An incident report states Reid was tased and apprehended. Court papers state Reid asked the officers to shoot him and he later confessed to the crime. The incident report states he made "an excited utterance" that he had stabbed his stepmother and that the officer's body camera recorded the remarks.

"If this person is giving you some place to live, you don't do that, that's dead wrong," a family friend, Antoine Milligan said. "She was a sweet person and she was the kindest person, she loved everybody."

Family members say Wilhemina was the mother of two children around the ages of 9 and 11. She was transported to MUSC where she later died.

"If we needed somebody to talk to she was always there for us," Milligan said. "It's hurting, because she was just so good to us."

Authorities recovered a bloody knife that was thrown over a fence near the front yard. Records show Dontavia has no prior criminal history.

Loud cries filling Sumner Place after woman dies. Around a dozen people gathered right now. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/AhjZtrKLBN — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) April 4, 2016

Group tells me man, woman & 2 children lived in the trailer. They say kids were taken to the station. Investigation still ongoing. #chsnews — Aaron Maybin (@Aaron_Maybin) April 4, 2016

