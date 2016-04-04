Three Goose Creek City Council seats up for grabs in Tuesday's election

A few City Council seats are up for grabs in Goose Creek Tuesday.

Voters will choose three new City Council members in the at-large, non-partisan election. According to a spokesman for the City of Goose Creek, Kevin Condon, Brandon Cox, Greg Habib, Aileen Lord and Darrell R. Williams are running for seats currently held by Jerry Tekac, Franklin Moore and John McCants, who are not seeking additional terms.

All voting will take place at the Municipal Courthouse at the Marguerite Brown Municipal Center.

Polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and close at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.