TUNE IN NOW on Bounce: Leaders planning to address gang violence in the Lowcountry today

Here are our top stories.
1. Attorneys for the suspected Emanuel AME church shooter and his friend from Columbia, who is also charged in connection with the shooting, will be in a courtroom in Charleston
There are still many unanswered questions concerning the trial, and today, we could get answers. Read more.
2. Two cities will pick new city council members today
Both Folly Beach and Goose Creek are looking to fill three city council seats.
3. Cruz, Sanders angle for wins in Wisconsin primaries
While Sanders remains a force in the Democratic primary, a win over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin would do little to significantly cut into her lead in delegates that will decide the party's nomination. The stakes are higher for Cruz, who trails Donald Trump in the GOP race and sees Wisconsin as a crucial state in his effort to push the party toward a convention fight. Read more.
JetBlue says another plane is on the way to Charleston International Airport hours after an earlier flight was forced to make an emergency landing in the Holy City.More >>
A judge denied bond Friday for the man accused of shooting a woman in the head.More >>
The power is back on for more than 3,500 SCE&G customers after a car crashed into a utility pole.More >>
A blaze reported in Mount Pleasant turned out to be a false alarm, a fire official says.More >>
Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that eight subjects have been arrested in Orangeburg County on various drug distribution charges by a unit made up of county, state, and federal agents.More >>
