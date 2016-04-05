TUNE IN NOW on Bounce: Leaders planning to address gang violence in the Lowcountry today

Here are our top stories. Catch these headlines and more as Live 5 News continues on Bounce at 7 a.m.

1. Attorneys for the suspected Emanuel AME church shooter and his friend from Columbia, who is also charged in connection with the shooting, will be in a courtroom in Charleston

There are still many unanswered questions concerning the trial, and today, we could get answers. Read more.

2. Two cities will pick new city council members today

Both Folly Beach and Goose Creek are looking to fill three city council seats.

3. Cruz, Sanders angle for wins in Wisconsin primaries

While Sanders remains a force in the Democratic primary, a win over Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin would do little to significantly cut into her lead in delegates that will decide the party's nomination. The stakes are higher for Cruz, who trails Donald Trump in the GOP race and sees Wisconsin as a crucial state in his effort to push the party toward a convention fight. Read more.

