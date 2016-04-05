Quantcast

Charleston police: Missing West Ashley woman found safe - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Charleston police: Missing West Ashley woman found safe

Hayward. (Source: Charleston Police) Hayward. (Source: Charleston Police)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Officials with the Charleston Police Department say a missing West Ashley woman has been found safe. 

Authorities announced Tuesday afternoon that Kim Hayward had been found and was back home with her family. 

Hayward was last seen on Monday. 

