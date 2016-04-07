CPD: Citizens help in arrest of armed robbery suspect

Charleston police were able to find and arrest an armed robbery suspect with the help of two citizens Wednesday, according to officials.

A news release says an armed man entered Atomic Wings, a restaurant on Ashley River Road, around 12:30 p.m. and demanded money from the cash register, as well as the cashier's cell phone.

The release states a citizen saw the suspect's vehicle leaving the scene of a restaurant at high speed and followed it to a parking lot before calling dispatch.

Before that, another citizen saw the man run out of the restaurant and described him and his vehicle to police.

Officers arrived at the lot and took the suspect in custody.

Brian Kuhn of Summerville, 36, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

"The outstanding efforts of these citizens lead to the quick arrest," the news release states.

