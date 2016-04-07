Officers responding to accident involving motorcycle in North Charleston

North Charleston police officers are responding to an accident involving a motorcycle and a car on the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, according to dispatch.

Dispatchers say the incident happened shortly before noon.

Video from the scene shows a motorcycle in a Burger King parking lot, and pieces of a vehicle in on Ashley Phosphate.

Both the drivers were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, a spokesman for the North Charleston Police Department says.

Workers at the Burger King, also on the 5100 block of Ashley Phosphate Road, say they will remain closed until the motorcycle and debris from either vehicles are removed from their parking lot.

