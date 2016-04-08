Public meeting to be held on Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project

Charleston County will hold a community meeting to inform the public on the upcoming construction phases of the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project on James Island.

According to a news release, the meeting will be held on April 14 at Ft. Johnson Middle School from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

"Members of the community are encouraged to attend the community meeting to learn about phases of construction and hear from the project team," states the news release. "There is no formal presentation and the meeting will be an open house format."

Officials say the Folly Road at Camp Road Intersection Improvements Project on James Island involves improvements to Folly Road from about 1,000 feet south of Camp Road to the intersection with Eugene Gibbs Street and Rivers Point Row, and improvements to Camp Road from West Madison Avenue to Oyster Point Row.

They hope the addition of turn lanes and upsizing drainage pipes will relieve traffic congestion and localized flooding. Bike lanes and sidewalks will also be added, they say.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.