Charleston Water System cancels sewer spill advisory for West Ashley tidal creek

Charleston Water System canceled the public advisory to avoid contact with the tidal creek between Ashley Town Center Drive and the West Ashley Greenway Friday after water quality test results revealed its bacteria levels have gone back to normal.

The advisory was lifted for areas downstream of the Greenway on March 24, but remained in effect upstream of the Greenway until Friday.

"Bacterial (Enterococci) levels near the site of last month’s sewer pipe leak were less than 20MPN/100mL, which meets SCDHEC water quality standards," a statement from Charleston Water Service reads.

The water utility found a sewer line leak in the tidal creek on March 15.

An estimated 278,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into the creek before the leak was stopped on March 17, prompting Charleston Water System to alert people to avoid contact with the creek and river.

Engineers are now looking into installing a new pipe under the creek.

