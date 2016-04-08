Police investigating West Ashley shooting

Officers are investigating after a man was found suffering a gunshot wound at a Kangaroo Express gas station in West Ashley at 2 p.m. Thursday.

According to an incident report, an officer found the victim laying on the floor in the fetal position while responding to a shots fired call at the gas station located on St. Andrews Boulevard.

"I was shot. I had just left my house and walked on Tripe [Street]. I didn't see who shot me, then I came here..." the victim said when the officer asked him what happened.

Conscious and alert, the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officers have not identified any suspects in the incident.

