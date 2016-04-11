North Charleston church looks to faith after outreach trailer stolen

A North Charleston Church needs your help finding a trailer they use to serve those less fortunate.

A white trailer was reported stolen from Aldersgate United Methodist church Sunday morning.

"That equipment and that trailer means a lot. Not only to the owner, but those that we serve," Tasha James, Aldersgate UMC's outreach director, said.

The trailer is used by the church to help those through the Salkehatchie Summer Service program, among other volunteer services.

Church Pastor Erik Grayson says the tools inside the trailer are needed for the next mission trip which is this coming weekend. Volunteers also planned to use tools for upcoming flood recovery projects planned across the Lowcountry.

"Everything from your basic construction site materials on up to more specialized stuff that I would not be able to speak about," Grayson said.



According to North Charleston Police, the trailer was reportedly stolen in the church parking lot.

"Whoever came obviously knew what they were doing and knew what they were here to steal," Grayson said.

Aldersgate UMC is now looking to their faith for understanding.

"It doesn't really change what we're doing. We have a greater awareness for the community and we're here to serve," Grayson said.

The trailer was last seen by the Church groundskeeper who told police she saw a man driving off with the trailer connected to a white van. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.