Public hearing set to discuss impact of possible passenger terminal

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is holding a public hearing on a contentious $35 million passenger cruise terminal first proposed for the Charleston waterfront in 2010.

The public hearing comes as the agency reviews an application by the South Carolina Ports Authority to renovate an old warehouse on the Cooper River for the terminal. The authority needs to put additional pilings beneath the warehouse.

The corps has received 300 written comments on the permit, according to an agency spokeswoman.

A federal judge tossed out a previous permit saying regulators needed to look at not only the impact of the pilings on the river but the larger impact the terminal would have on historic Charleston.

The corps is studying whether an extensive environmental impact statement is needed.

The public hearing is scheduled for 5:30-9 p.m. at The Citadel's Holliday Alumni Center.

