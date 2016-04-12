FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Lanes reopen after I-26 crash halted eastbound traffic

An accident on I-26 that briefly closed all eastbound lanes Tuesday morning has been cleared.

The crash was reported at 6:43 a.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. All eastbound lanes were briefly closed immediately after the accident, and SCDOT cameras showed heavy backups.

No injuries have been reported.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions with Live 5 First Alert Traffic.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.