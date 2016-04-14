5 Around Town: Greatest Show on Earth, outdoor festival comes to Lowcountry

Spring is in full swing, and this weekend you have the chance to enjoy all that the Lowcountry has to offer, in this week's 5 Around Town!

The Charleston Outdoor Festival

The Charleston Outdoor Festival is happening this weekend, at James Island County Park!

This festival is for everyone from the devoted sporting enthusiast to those just wanting to try outdoor recreation activities with activities like: kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking, archery and much more, you're sure to have a great time!

If you want to try out some of the activities like Stand up paddleboarding you can buy a "try it" pass for 10 dollars.

The festival runs from 1-5 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit: https://www.ccprc.com/1542/Charleston-Outdoor-Fest

Ringling Bros. And Barnum & Bailey Presents Legends

The Greatest Show On Earth will be bringing family fun to North Charleston over the weekend.

There will be awe-inspiring spectacles of strength and thrills of wonder. This is a special year, as this will be the last year the Lowcountry will be able to see the elephants in the show.

There will be acrobats, clowns and of course animals at the show.

There is also an All Access Pre-Show an hour before each performance and is free to ticket holders! Tickets are still available online, and show times vary on each day. For more information visit: https://www.ringling.com/shows/legends/

Crawfish For Cancer

Crawfish for Cancer is back in Charleston for its second year on Saturday.

The Crawfish Boil will feature hundreds of pounds of crawfish, as well as beer, wine, and spirits. There will also be live music!

Come out and bring your family and friends for a day of fun, that's all for a great cause!

The event is all about fundraising for the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

Last year the Crawfish boil was able to donate $110,000 to the MMRF. The event will be held at Palmetto Brewery from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Tickets are still available, visit http://www.crawfishforcancer.org/chs.html



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.