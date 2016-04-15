Multiple crashes cause backups on I-26 near College Park Road

Drive times are beginning to even out on I-26 at 7:20 a.m., after authorities worked a total of four crashes along I-26 near College Park Road.

Three of the crashes reported were in the eastbound lanes and one was in the westbound lanes. SCDOT officials said no lanes were closed, but the crashes caused heavy delays in the area on an already-soggy commute to work.

The eastbound accidents were reported near exits 202, 203 and 206. Exit 203 is the College Park Road exit where the heaviest backups were seen.

The westbound accident was nearby, reported at Exit 205, the University Boulevard exit.

Alternate Route: Take Hwy 52 from Charleston to avoid the backup on I-26. #chstrfc pic.twitter.com/IEmN6RE5Vv — Live 5 Traffic (@Live5Traffic) April 15, 2016

Motorists were advised to use caution and allow for extra time.

