Charleston ministry group calls for better policing, end to discrimination

A Charleston ministry group will hold a rally Monday night to call for an end to what it calls discriminatory police practices.

The Charleston Area Justice Ministry will hold its annual Nehemiah Action Assembly at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston.

The meeting is expected to bring together more than 2,000 people to advocate for justice for all of Charleston’s residents, according to a release.



“People will hear accounts of Charleston residents who have been victims of discriminatory policing,” the release states. Organizers say they will ask public official for an independent and external audit of their policies and practices.



The annual meeting comes off the heels of CAJM’s six-month research study on “the reality of racial discrimination in Charleston, particularly with policing.” The study found people of color leads the state by a wide margin in the number of stops resulting in a citation or arrest. CAJM says this is “an indication of high levels of investigatory stops.”



Among those who have committed to attend the Nehemiah Action are Charleston Mayor Tecklenburg, Charleston City Councilmembers

Keith Waring, James Lewis, Dan Riegel, Rodney Williams and Dudley Gregorie; North Charleston Councilmembers Virginia Jamison and Michael A. Brown.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, Police Chief Eddie Driggers and other council members have decided not to attend.

Also in attendance to address school-based arrests will be Charleston County School Board members Kate Darby, Michael Miller, Todd Garrett

and the Rev. Chris Collins.

The CAJM is an interfaith organization of 30 Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations.

The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.