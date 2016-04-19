Roper St. Francis leases five former Nason Medical Center buildings

Roper St. Francis announced plans to open five new practices in buildings formerly owned by Nason Medical Center Tuesday.

According to a news release, the healthcare system has signed long-term leases for the buildings on University Boulevard and Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, Ladson Road in Summerville, Folly Road on James Island, and Bowman Road in Mount Pleasant.

They have plans to convert three of the properties into Express Care locations and are considering which services to offer at the other two sites, the news release states. The expansion is expected to create 100 jobs by the end of 2017.

“One of the most important services we provide is easy, affordable access to family care physicians,” said David Dunlap, president and chief executive officer of Roper St. Francis. “Residents who live or work near one of our Express Cares can walk in without an appointment and be seen quickly by a certified, experienced physician for less cost than at an area urgent care center.”

Roper St. Francis Express Care buildings are already on North Main Street in Summerville and International Boulevard in North Charleston. Both units are open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays.

