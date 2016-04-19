Crash involving CARTA bus closes two lanes on Dorchester Road

Two lanes of traffic are closed on Dorchester Road at Park Gate Drive as emergency responders work an accident involving a car and a CARTA bus.

According to North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor, the vehicle driver and nine passengers on board the CARTA bus have been transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers are investigating the cause of the accident.

CARTA spokesman Daniel Brock says the safety of CARTA driver and the riders is the most important thing to them and they are cooperating with law enforcement.

