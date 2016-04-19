Cops: Shoeless car vandal nabbed on James Island

A Columbia man is facing charges after allegedly vandalizing cars on James Island.

Robert Bellows, 29, has been charged with five counts of damage to personal property after an incident that occurred on Hillcreek Boulevard Saturday.

Officers responded to a call around 4 a.m. regarding a man slashing tires of vehicles the road, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.

The release states one of the victims to woke up a hissing sound, looked out of a window and saw a man doing something to the tires of a vehicle. He then went on his porch and yelled at the man.

"The suspect ran down the street and kicked off his shoes while running," the release states.

The victim then called Consolidated Dispatch and gave them a description of the suspect.

Officers and K9 later found the shoeless suspect hiding in a nearby shed.

