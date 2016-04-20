Summerville High honors former first baseman

The Green Wave baseball team paid tribute to Tripp Rabon, who died in a car wreck on S.C. 64. (Source: Twitter)

The Summerville boy’s baseball team honored Glenn “Tripp” Rabon Wednesday on its annual senior night.

The Green Wave paid tribute to Rabon, who died in a car wreck on S.C. 64 in Colleton County while on a December duck hunting trip with friends.

Tripp’s family was presented with a $10,000 check during the senior night ceremony. The check is set to go toward the Tripp Rabon Memorial Fund.

The money was raised from selling more than 2,000 T-shirts in the first baseman's honor.

"He was the ultimate teammate," said Coach Banks Faulkner. "If you have a son, you hope he grows up to be like Tripp. He was mature beyond his years."

According the family's GoFundMe page, the fund will provide a yearly scholarship to a senior who shows the character and grace that Rabon did each day.

The team faced Bluffton Wednesday night and won 10 to 0. Summerville senior right hand pitcher JD Lybrand wore #19 to honor Tripp during the game.

Summerville High also honored nine other senior players.

"I'm sure we'll have big crowd. I would love to see a huge crowd to support the family," Faulkner said. "That has really been my goal since the horrible thing happened."

