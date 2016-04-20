Police searching for teens in N. Charleston bartender's fatal shooting

Police say they are searching for two 17-year-olds in the fatal shooting of a North Charleston bartender, while two 20-year-olds faced a judge Friday after being charged as accessories to the crime.

De'Andre Murphy and Jahmal Green both face murder charges after popular bartender Eric Brantley was found shot dead in a parking lot on E. Montague Ave. Wednesday, April 20.

According to an affidavit, surveillance video shows Green and Murphy come out of a white Dodge Durango and fire multiple shots at the victim, killing him, before leaving the scene.

Police arrested the two women they say were also in that vehicle. Detectives say Victoria Deas drove the vehicle while London Maybank, was a passenger.

A judge denied bond for Deas and Maybank Friday.

Deas told investigators she picked Green and Murphy up to “do a lick,” a slang term for committing a robbery, then drove off with Maybank, Green and Murphy inside the car after the men shot and killed the victim, who they saw walking alone.

Brantley's family attended the women's bond hearing Friday morning.

A North Charleston Police officer served as the victim's advocate and read a letter to both women on the family's behalf. It reads:

"You have destroyed not only a family but a community. The victim was a known musician in the Charleston area. He was funny, compassionate, and quick witted. There wasn't a person who met him that didn't like him. His family and friends will now suffer the consequences of a selfless act. An act in which you are responsible for. You have shown through your actions that you have zero respect in regards to the life of another. What you have done can never be taken back. I would ask, your honor, that the charge result in no bond as she has clearly shown she's a danger to society due to the complete disregard of taking a life."

A family member of the women also spoke in court. She said, "I would like to apologize on behalf of Ms. Maybank to the family. I know what she [has] done can never be taken back."

Anyone with information on Murphy and Green should contact North Charleston Police at 843-554-5700, or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

A memorial service for Brantley is set for Tuesday, April 26 at 2 p.m., according to Murray's Mortuary. The following obituary can be found on the funeral home's website:

"Eric Devlin Brantley, 43, of Charleston, SC passed away on April 20, 2016. He is survived by his Mother, Suzanne J. Sentner and her partner Charles Birk of North Charleston, his Grandmother, Brenda Johnson of North Charleston, his Brother Steven. Brantley and his partner Tina Knight of Ravenel, his brother Adam M. Sentner and niece Keandra L. Sentner of Apex, NC, his father Mark S. Brantley, his aunt Monette David of Charleston, and his Grandfather, Roger C. Schoer of North Charleston. Eric was an accomplished life-long musician well known in the Charleston music scene, and favorite bartender of many at several downtown Charleston, West Ashley and North Charleston clubs. His passion for all types of music is evidenced by his collection of vinyl records and his love of motorcycles led him to lovingly restore many vintage bikes for himself and friends. Mostly, he will be remembered as a loyal and loving friend of so many in the Charleston area."

This is the city's 12th murder of the year, according to officials.

Christopher Dunivan lives in Park Circle. He said he's disgusted with the amount of violence in the city.

"We need to get back to that sense of community, sense of safety where we work, eat and play," he said.

Employees at the Sparrow say Brantley occasionally worked at the bar as a bartender and worked at the business Tuesday night.

"I knew him through passing, not on a personal level," Dunivan said.

Friends of Brantley posted several message on social media today.

One man described Brantley as, "Warm, sarcastic, loving and honest."

On Wednesday, flowers and a toy motorcycle were being placed outside the Sparrow in Brantley's memory.

"Eric, you will be missed. Ride easy," a note attached to the toy read.

A prayer vigil was held on the steps of the North Charleston United Methodist Church Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased male at 7:27 a.m., Charleston County dispatchers say. A 911 call was made hours earlier, at 3:32 a.m., in reference to gunshots being heard in the area.

Officers blocked off the scene with crime scene tape and placed a blue crime scene tent over the area of the body while evidence was examined at the scene.

The scene was near the North Charleston Fire Department as well as North Charleston High School, which was initially put on Code Yellow Administrative Lockdown as officers investigated.

The lockdown was lifted just after 9 a.m.

