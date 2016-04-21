Business owners statewide network, collaborate at annual business expo

The Charleston area convention center will host the Lowcountry's largest business expo Wednesday in an effort to help local business owners collaborate and grow. (Source: North Charleston Coliseum)

The Charleston area convention center hosted the Lowcountry's largest business expo Thursday in an effort to help local business owners collaborate and grow.

Approximately, 2,000 people attended the expo, according to organizers.

"If you've got a business in Charleston this is where you should be," Dottie Karst, of Charles Foster business, said.

Booths bearing the name Boeing, Wells Fargo and Mercedes Benz are set up next to mom and pop shops and businesses of all sizes.

The spots cost the business owners a little over $250.

"We actually get clients from it," Karst, said. "That doesn't even count for the name recognition from all the advertising and people just walking by and seeing our sign."

"They give great opportunities for the businesses who attend to really branch out and expand their company profiles," Austin Fields. His family-owned business Sustainable Lighting Solutions sponsored a booth at the expo. "We're such a small family owned company. This our way of putting ourselves out there."

Charleston County's 'Contacts to Contracts' forum was also held at the 2016 North Charleston Business Expo for the first time.

According to a release, Charleston County will provide a platform for small businesses to showcase their goods and services to local, state, and federal contracting and procurement agents, such as the City of North Charleston, Charleston County Government, SPAWAR, and GSA Federal Acquisition Service.

“The North Charleston Business Expo is an important avenue that we proudly offer to strategically connect our regional businesses,” said North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, in a press release. “Collaboration breeds success and innovation, and when our businesses are successful, our city is successful. We are very happy to partner with our diverse group of event sponsors, all dedicated to strengthening the region’s economy.”



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.