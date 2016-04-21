Nikki Haley named one of TIME's 100 Most Influential People

South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley has been named one of TIME Magazine's 100 most influential people.

In an article written by Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, Haley was given credit for rising to the challenge for South Carolina in 2015, a year he says is one of the most challenging years on record.

"Whether dealing with the hate-filled shootings of the Charleston Nine at Mother Emanuel AME Church, the removal of the Confederate battle flag flying over statehouse grounds, the police shooting of Walter Scott or a 1,000-year flood, South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley led with determination, grace and compassion," Lindsey Graham wrote. "From shaking up the system to providing kindness and understanding to the individuals and families affected by these tragedies, she put a face on South Carolina that we were all extremely proud of."

