Highway Patrol: Man charged with DUI after hitting school bus

A Summerville man has been charged with driving under the influence after a crash involving a school bus in Sangaree.

Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say Franklin Ramlow hit the rear of a bus carrying 13 Sangaree Intermediate and Sangaree Elementary students with his pickup truck.

No injuries were reported in the wreck, according Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.

Southern says Ramlow has also been charged with operating an uninsured vehicle.

Katie Orvin, spokesperson for the Berkeley County School Department, says the school bus was not damaged.

