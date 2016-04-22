Charleston musicians remember life & legacy of Prince

Hearts are heavy across the Lowcountry, following the death of Prince.

The music icon was found dead in his Minneapolis studio Thursday morning, according to the Minneapolis Sheriff’s office.

But for Charleton Singleton, the Gaillard Center’s Artist in Residence, Prince was more than an icon.

“He was a genius, one of a kind, a trend setter,” he said. “I won’t tell a lie. I’ve even played some Prince at Church before.”

What Singleton never hid was his lifelong dedication to the Purple One’s musical mastery.

“I don’t think there is a day that goes by that I don’t reference a Prince song.”

Singleton has it all. The music collection, the posters and the memorabilia.

He says he cherishes the memory of multiple earth-shattering concerts.

“You really feel like he is performing for you,” he said.

Both Singleton and his friend Jack Burg, another local musician, attended Prince’s 2011 concert at the North Charleston Coliseum.

The house was packed with roughly 13,000 people.

“He just had everything,” Burg said. “If you put Purple Rain on for somebody who’s never heard it, it would still blow them away. It’s timeless.” Both musicians say they agree that Prince was one of the greatest to ever live.

