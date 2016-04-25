Winning lottery ticket sold in the Lowcountry

A Powerball® ticket sold in Goose Creek for Saturday’s drawing is worth $250,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery.

The ticket was bought at the Food Lion 1072 store on 971 C. Crowfield Blvd. As of Monday morning, the prize is unclaimed.

"Instead of a $10,000 prize for matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number with PowerPlay®, with the Powerball® game changes, the prize jumped to $50,000," a news release from the South Carolina Education Lottery states. "And, because this player purchased PowerPlay® for an additional $1, their $50,000 prize multiplied to $250,000 when a “5” multiplier was selected."

Experts say the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the red Powerball® number are 1 in 913,129. The odds of a 5X multiplier being selected are 1 in 21.

More than 16,000 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $250,000, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.

