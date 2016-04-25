Officers search for suspect after over $400 in jewelry is taken from Folly Beach store

Police officers are looking for a person they say broke into a shop on Folly Road and took over $400 in cubic zirconia rings and ear rings, as well as a $45 display case.

According to an incident report, an officer with Folly Beach responded to a broken window at Treasure Island Beachwear on the morning of April 17.

Surveillance tape from the store shows someone entering the building from the broken window and take a combination of cubic zirconia rings valued at $287.50, ear rings at $149.50, and a $45 display case.

Officers say they were unable to tell the gender and race of the subject, but he or she was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a light in colored design on the back.

