Charleston Digital Corridor moves forward with third development

The Charleston Digital Corridor’s Flagship 3 development went before the Board of Architectural Review (BAR) Wednesday evening. After making revisions to its previous construction plans, the conceptual design was approved. It will now back a few more adjustments before going back in front of the B.A.R. for preliminary approval.

The city’s Digital Corridor wants to transform 999 Morrison Drive, formerly operated by Charleston Blueprint, into the city’s newest tech hub.

The area, sandwiched in between the Cooper River and I-26, brings a fenced-in, vacant eye sore the lot near Conroy and Romney Streets.

If approved, the 40,000 sq. foot building would provide office space to startup businesses, helping them get on their feet.

Developers tell Live 5 News they plan for the space to house around 50 startups in the proposed four-story building with retail and restaurant space. It also calls for a six-story parking garage on North Morrison Drive.



It has taken around three years for Charleston’s Digital Corridor to get to this point in the construction process.

At Wednesday's BAR meeting, members on the board suggested the developer add more color to the design. As it stands now it's mainly concrete, with a yellow door as a pop of color. The board suggested making the first floor a brick exterior for added texture and color. They were also encouraging of the developers plans to add more foliage in front of the building, noting it made for a "softer" look.

The new development would be the third building operated by the Charleston Corridor. Flagship 1 and Flagship 2 are both located south of the proposed space, near the corner of Calhoun and Alexander streets.

