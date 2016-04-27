Remains found behind Cainhoy Elementary identified as missing woman

Jerald Howard was charged with obstruction in connection with the missing person case. (Photo Source: Spartanburg Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Berkeley County Coroner has identified human remains found behind Cainhoy Elementary in November, 2015 as a missing woman from Spartanburg.

Nicole Goodlett, 28, was last seen by her family on Feb. 20, 2014. She was reported missing in March of that year.

"My heart just goes out to the family that's mourning," said Carolyn Singleton, of Huger.

Singleton has lived in the Cainhoy area for 34 years.

She said her mind drifted back to November when she noticed a lot of law enforcement in the area Wednesday morning.

"I saw some unmarked police cars back there," she said. "I saw EMS, then there was another sheriff car. I knew in the back of my mind, I said, I hope they didn't find another body back there, because I remember when they found the skull back there."

Goodlett was a mother of three, a boy and twin girls, who would be around seven and two-years-old now.

"I know it's hard for them, for them to be without their mom for all this time, not knowing," Singleton said.

On June 2, 2014, Berkeley County deputies assisted Spartanburg County in a search for Goodlett, who they believed may have been the victim of foul play in or near Berkeley County. Investigators said at the time her boyfriend, Jerald Howard, was a person of interest in the investigation.

A skull and a small bone were found in a wooded area about 100 yards behind the school on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015.

Officials say Goodlett was identified by DNA samples of those remains last month.

Howard, who Goodlett lived with before her disappearance, was charged with obstruction in connection with the missing person case. Investigators obtained a warrant to search Howard's home, but when they approached, he slipped under a garage door and attempted to flee from the home with a cell phone that was connected to Goodlett.

At this time, he faces no charges in her death.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Spartanburg Sheriff's Office and the Department of Natural Resources in another search of the wooded area Wednesday morning.

Berkeley County Coroner, Bill Salisbury, said they've recovered 55 percent of a skeleton in the wooded area while searching throughout the day. He said bones will be sent to a forensic anthropologist to try to determine a cause of death. Crews will continue searching the area for more evidence.

An email sent to parents Tuesday stated a search scheduled for Wednesday was unrelated to the school and the students.

There will be no delays or disruptions to the school day as deputies investigate, and there will be no contact between law enforcement and the students, according to the statement.

