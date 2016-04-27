Walterboro PD looking for person of interest in April homicide

Officers in Walterboro are looking for a person of interest in a homicide that happened earlier in April.

According to a news release, Aaron Ford, 22, could be connected to the incident.

Officers responded to the 120 block of Lewis Street in Walterboro on Monday, April 18 in reference to a shooting that occurred around 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, a woman said she and her boyfriend were asleep when they heard loud knocking on their door, followed by the door being shot at and kicked in.

The victim said several unknown suspects went in and exchanged shots with her boyfriend. Soon after, one of the suspects yelled he was hit and they ran from the residence.

The woman said her boyfriend was also hit. Colleton County Fire Rescue and the Colleton County Coroner's office responded to the scene, where they pronounced him dead.

