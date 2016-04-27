Former mayor Joe Riley to be inducted into South Carolina Hall of Fame

Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley is set to be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame Wednesday at The Citadel’s Holliday Alumni Center. (Photo Source: Live 5)

Former Charleston mayor Joe Riley is set to be inducted into the South Carolina Hall of Fame Wednesday at The Citadel’s Holliday Alumni Center.

Riley served ten terms beginning in December 1975.

"During Riley's forty-year tenure as mayor, the City of Charleston saw a substantial decrease in crime, a revitalization of the historic downtown business district, the creation and growth of Spoleto Festival U.S. A., an expansion of the city's park system, and the development of nationally-acclaimed affordable housing," a news release from event organizers state.

The late David Drake, an enslaved African American potter from the Edgefield District, is also being recognized for his accomplishments. Drake was also known as "Dave the Potter."

A reception for the induction begins at 5:30 p.m., according to the release. The ceremony begins at 6:30 p.m.

Registration is required to attend the induction. Information can be obtained by emailing info@palmettoeventproductions.com.

