Delays reported on I-526 after after truck carrying storage unit runs off road

Traffic was moving slowly on I-526 west of the Westmoreland Bridge at 1:52 p.m. (Source: SCDOT)

A heavy backup at the exit ramp onto I-526 from Paul Cantrell Blvd. (Source: Live 5)

An accident involving a truck that was towing a storage unit is causing heavy congestion in I-526 and backing up into West Ashley.

Initially, one eastbound lane of I-526 was blocked before the Westmoreland bridges after the truck and storage unit ran off the road. That accident was reported at around 12:40 p.m.

Backups and heavy congestion are being reported on Paul Cantrell Boulevard.

The accident was reported cleared by the SCDOT at 1:41 p.m.

However, at 1:44 p.m. heavy congestion was being reported on I-526 between the Cantrell Boulevard exit and the Leeds Avenue exit.

Use caution in this area.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.