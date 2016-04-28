I-26 moving after two accidents close eastbound lanes

According to SCDOT, two lanes were closed near milemarker 217, North Meeting Street.

The drive time from Summerville to Charleston on I-26 was 59 minutes early Thursday morning, Live 5 News traffic anchor Adrianne Bradshaw reports.

Slow speeds were reported eastbound on I-26 from the Ashley Phosphate exit to the North Meeting Street exit after two collisions.

SCDOT said one lane was closed eastbound on I-26, one mile away from the Dorchester Road exit.

The lanes have since reopened.

