Bond denied for teen charged in North Charleston bartender shooting

A judge denied bond Thursday morning for one of the suspects accused in the fatal shooting of popular North Charleston bartender Eric Brantley.

De Andre Murphy, 17, is facing a murder charge after Brantley was found shot dead in a parking lot on Chateau Avenue, near E. Montague Avenue Wednesday, April 20. He is also charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

In a statement read by a victim advocate at bond court, one of Brantley's family members accused Murphy of "taking [Brantley] out of this world with hate."

" you De'Andre Murphy are a real coward.You will be remembered as a thug and murderer," statement says. — Harve Jacobs (@policereporter) April 28, 2016

Officers say they are still searching for Jahmal Green, who is also accused of fatally shooting Brantley.

Bond was denied last week for two women police say where accessories in the killing.

Detectives say Victoria Deas drove the vehicle while London Maybank was a passenger.

Deas told investigators she picked Green and Murphy up to “do a lick,” a slang term for committing a robbery, then drove off with Maybank, Green and Murphy inside the car after the men shot and killed the victim, who they saw walking alone.

