Quantcast

Authorities collecting expired, unused drugs on National Drug Ta - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Authorities collecting expired, unused drugs on National Drug Take-Back Day

Friday is National Drug Take-Back Day.  (Source: Pixabay) Friday is National Drug Take-Back Day.  (Source: Pixabay)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day. 

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and some of the Lowcountry's law enforcement agencies will be accepting expired or unused prescription drugs in their efforts to keep them  out of our water supply, and also out of the wrong hands.

You can drop off any pills or medication for safe disposal — no questions asked — at various locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

National Take Back Initiative Collection Sites in the Lowcountry: 

PARTICIPANT'S NAME COLLECTION SITE ADDRESS CITY
CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE VINCENT DRUG STORE 110 PLANTED ROW LANE JOHNS ISLAND
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT. WALMART
3000 PROPRIETORS PLACE
MOUNT PLEASANT
MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT. WALMART 1481 N. HIGHWAY 17 MOUNT PLEASANT
NORTH CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NORTH CHARLESTON CITY HALL 2500 CITY HALL LANE CHARLESTON
MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY ASHLEY RIVER TOWER  25 COURTENAY DR CHARLESTON
MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY COLBERT EDUCATION CENTER 171 ASHLEY AVENUE CHARLESTON
CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT 
LOBBY		 180 LOCKWOOD BLVD. CHARLESTON
CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE 391 LEEDS AVENUE NORTH CHARLESTON
CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT CITADEL MALL - SEARS PARKING LOT 2060 SAM RITTENBERG BLVD. CHARLESTON
MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC HORSESHOE 171 ASHLEY AVENUE CHARLESTON
DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASHLEY RIVER FIRE DEPT. 8045 DORCHESTER RD. NORTH CHARLESTON
AFOSI DET 310 BASE EXCHANGE (BX) 
AIR BASE (MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE)		 101 LAWSON DRBLDG 1990 CHARLESTON AFB 
BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE 
MAGISTRATES OFFICE		 223 N. LIVE OAK DRIVE MONCKS CORNER
AFOSI DET 310 NAVY EXCHANGE (NEX) 
NAVAL WEAPONS STATION		 1765 REDBANK RDSUITE 100 GOOSE CREEK
BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAGISTRATES OFFICE 303 N. GOOSE CREEK BLVD. GOOSE CREEK
DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HARLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT. 119 S. RAILROAD AVENUE HARLEYVILLE

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, the DEA states.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly