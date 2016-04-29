Authorities collecting expired, unused drugs on National Drug Take-Back Day

Saturday is National Drug Take-Back Day.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and some of the Lowcountry's law enforcement agencies will be accepting expired or unused prescription drugs in their efforts to keep them out of our water supply, and also out of the wrong hands.

You can drop off any pills or medication for safe disposal — no questions asked — at various locations between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

National Take Back Initiative Collection Sites in the Lowcountry:

PARTICIPANT'S NAME COLLECTION SITE ADDRESS CITY CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE VINCENT DRUG STORE 110 PLANTED ROW LANE JOHNS ISLAND MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT. WALMART 3000 PROPRIETORS PLACE MOUNT PLEASANT MOUNT PLEASANT POLICE DEPT. WALMART 1481 N. HIGHWAY 17 MOUNT PLEASANT NORTH CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT NORTH CHARLESTON CITY HALL 2500 CITY HALL LANE CHARLESTON MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY ASHLEY RIVER TOWER 25 COURTENAY DR CHARLESTON MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY COLBERT EDUCATION CENTER 171 ASHLEY AVENUE CHARLESTON CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT

LOBBY 180 LOCKWOOD BLVD. CHARLESTON CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE CHARLESTON CO SHERIFF'S OFFICE 391 LEEDS AVENUE NORTH CHARLESTON CHARLESTON POLICE DEPARTMENT CITADEL MALL - SEARS PARKING LOT 2060 SAM RITTENBERG BLVD. CHARLESTON MEDICAL UNI. OF SC PUBLIC SAFETY MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SC HORSESHOE 171 ASHLEY AVENUE CHARLESTON DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASHLEY RIVER FIRE DEPT. 8045 DORCHESTER RD. NORTH CHARLESTON AFOSI DET 310 BASE EXCHANGE (BX)

AIR BASE (MUST HAVE ACCESS TO BASE) 101 LAWSON DRBLDG 1990 CHARLESTON AFB BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

MAGISTRATES OFFICE 223 N. LIVE OAK DRIVE MONCKS CORNER AFOSI DET 310 NAVY EXCHANGE (NEX)

NAVAL WEAPONS STATION 1765 REDBANK RDSUITE 100 GOOSE CREEK BERKELEY COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE MAGISTRATES OFFICE 303 N. GOOSE CREEK BLVD. GOOSE CREEK DORCHESTER COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE HARLEYVILLE POLICE DEPT. 119 S. RAILROAD AVENUE HARLEYVILLE

The National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications, the DEA states.

