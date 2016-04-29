Area of Dorchester Road reopened after crash involving pedestrian

Quantcast

Dorchester Road between Ladson and Old Trolley in Summerville is closed to eastbound traffic.  (Source: WCSC) Dorchester Road between Ladson and Old Trolley in Summerville is closed to eastbound traffic.  (Source: WCSC)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Dorchester Road between Ladson and Old Trolley in Summerville has been reopened after a traffic incident involving a pedestrian, according to Summerville Police. 

Officers said they were investigating the incident. 

