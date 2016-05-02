Suspect charged after chase through two counties ends with crash

The chase ended in Ridgeville when the suspect ran off the road and struck a tree. (Source: WCSC)

Officials say a man was arrested Monday after leading deputies in an early-morning, high-speed chase that started in North Charleston and ended when he crashed a stolen vehicle near his home in Ridgeville.

Andrew Kluczinsky Jr., 42, has been charged with possessing a stolen vehicle and driving with a suspended license.

The chase started in the area of Rivers Avenue and Morningside Drive at 3:19 a.m. after an officer ran a license tag and found Kluczinsky was driving a stolen vehicle out of Berkeley County.

According to an incident report, Kluczinsky failed to stop when the officer tried to pull him over, instead turning onto I-26 West from Remount Road and increasing speed to over 100 miles per hour.

Kluczinsky continued down I-26 West, eventually taking the Jedburg Road exit after losing his passenger side rear tire to stop sticks.

"Kluczinsky continued to reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour while continuing down Jedburg Road, nearly sideswiping several oncoming vehicles," the incident report states.

According to the incident report, Kluczinsky evaded more stop sticks when turning on to Highway 176.

"While on Highway 176, Kluczinsky continued to reach speeds of over 100 miles per hour and at times traveled in the opposite lane of travel," adds a responding officer in the incident report.

Kluczinsky then turned down a private dirt road off Old GIlliard Road, lost control of his vehicle and hit a tree, according to the incident report. At this point, officers were able to take him into custody.

Officers found out Kluczinsky, who was not injured in the collision, had two prior driving under suspension convictions within the past five years.

Charleston County deputies are investigating the entire incident, while Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. North Charleston police and Berkeley County deputies responded to the incident as well.

