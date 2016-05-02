CARTA officials announce Transit Riders Advisory Committee

Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) officials will hold a news conference Monday morning to announce a new Transit Riders Advisory Committee.



"The purpose of the committee will be to provide insight and recommendation to the CARTA board of directors and staff on what matters most to the riding public," according to a CARTA release.



The Transit Advisory Committee comes as CARTA’s ridership is down around 12 percent this year, according to the transit authority’s most recent ridership report.

The report also shows some routes are still not meeting CARTA’s performance standards. These routes include Route 20 near King Street and the Citadel, Route 40 in Mount Pleasant and Route 102 near the North Neck.



However, the report shows March saw over 425,000 riders, an increase of a half-percent compared to 2015.



The news conference is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. at the CARTA Operations Center on Leeds Avenue. CARTA Chairman Mike Seekings and newly appointed committee members are scheduled to make comments, the release says.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.











