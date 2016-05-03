City hosts listening session to weigh in on peninsula hotel development

The future of hotel construction on the peninsula is still up on the air. According to the city of Charleston there are around 5,000 hotel rooms located on the peninsula. With that amount, plus dozens in the works, some Charlestonians say the peninsula's livability is in jeopardy.



The city's Department of Planning, Preservation and Sustainability began to study the issue of hotel development on the Peninsula in February. As a part of the 90-day study, officials will host a listening session Tuesday evening, for citizens to weigh in on hotel development issues.



Officials say the purpose of the listening session is to further assess the effects of hotel development on the area.



That came after a potential moratorium almost halted construction, until city council members overwhelming opposed the idea.



The listening session is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Charleston Museum.

