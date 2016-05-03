Lowcountry Giving Day deadline extended to noon Wednesday

More than 380 charities participating in Lowcountry Giving Day will get 12 extra hours to rally public support.

Organizers said that due to issues with computer servers and traffic, they are extending the deadline for donations to Wed. at noon.

Quince Cody, president and CEO, of The Ronald McDonald House, is spending the day on the roof to raise awareness for the nonprofit, as well as encourage donations towards a new roof.

"The Ronald McDonald House has been in Charleston for over 32 years, and we have a roof that's seen it's final days," Cody said. The nonprofit provides a home away from home for families with critically ill children at MUSC's children hospital. Cody said a new roof is estimated to cost approximately $100,000. He's hoping to use Lowcountry Giving Day results in raising one third of the cost, and he's committed to stay on the roof during the donation drive.

"I started at 8 a.m.," Cody said. "I'm bound and determined to stay as long as it takes to raise $30,000. All you have to do is text."

Ronald McDonald House is one of nearly four hundred charities participating in Lowcountry Giving Day, more than double the number of non-profits from 2015. The virtual event lets contributors donate via a customized text or online through a portal highlighting the 388 groups.

"Lowcountry Giving Day is an amazing day of community support,' Gloria Roderick, of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy," said. "Everybody has their own keyword, and it's really super simple and easy to navigate."

Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy says community donations are a huge part of of the non-profit's budget. They provide counseling for first responders and locals in a crisis. Since their office is located at City Hall, Roderick said many people assume they are a government organization, not a 501c3.

"Every donor is important," Roderick said. "Every dollar counts, and we get excited over every single one."

"I think we're so fortunate to be in this community of Charleston that is highly philanthropic," Pat Walker, president and CEO of Lowcountry Food Bank, said Tuesday. "People from our community in all walks of life give back...to make our community a better place to live."

"This is a hugely exciting day for our community because non-profits get to get out there, talk to people and engage the philanthropic community to donate to our charities so we can fulfill our missions," Walker said.

At 6:00 p.m.., over $3.5 million was pledged.

Donations can be scheduled here.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.