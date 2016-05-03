Power restored for over 1,000 in Dunes West

Quantcast

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) -

Power has been restored for over 1,000 SCE&G customers in Mount Pleasant.

According to the power company, 1,049 of their customers in the Dunes West Area were without power just after 8: 30 a.m. 

Power was restored by 9 a.m. 

