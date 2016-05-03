Engraved bricks being sold for firefighters memorial site

Everyone is invited to purchase engraved bricks for a new pathway at the Sofa Super Store memorial site. (Source: WCSC)

The pathway leading to the flagpole at the Sofa Super Store memorial site might soon get a new look.

The City of Charleston and the Charleston Fire Department are teaming up with the Fire and Iron Motorcycle Club to put brick pavers in the walkways.

Individuals, families, fire companies, stations, departments, businesses, and others are invited to purchase engraved bricks to make their effort possible.

Officials say buying the pavers will help build the site into a lasting testament to the "Charleston 9," nine fire fighters who lost their lives battling a blaze at the furniture store almost nine years ago.

Bricks will be sold in two sizes: 4” x 8” bricks consisting of 3 lines with 18 characters on each line for $100, or 8” x 8” bricks consisting of 6 lines with 18 characters on each line for $150. Donor bricks -- bricks you can keep at home -- and donor certificates will also be available.

They estimate a need for 10,000 bricks to fill the current pathway and will be selling these memorial bricks throughout the year.

The bricks can be purchased here.

Anyone with questions is asked to contact Firefighter Corey Hanson at (843) 609-5564 or fireandiron28@gmail.com.

