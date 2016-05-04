Hundreds wake up without power after severe weather in the Lowcountry

Outages were reported across the Lowcountry early Wednesday morning after severe weather overnight. (Source: SCE&G)

Hundreds of people in the Lowcountry woke up without power Wednesday after severe weather the night before.

According to the SCE&G outage map, about 760 customers off of Ashley River Road were without power Wednesday morning. SCE&G initially said they hoped to have power restored for them by 7 a.m., but later extended their estimated restoration time to 10 a.m.

About 320 homes off of Ashley Phosphate Road were also without power Wednesday morning.

Power has since been restored for both areas.

There are still other outages scattered across the Lowcountry. Look at the most up-to-date outage map here.

