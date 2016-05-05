NAACP discussing Charleston Co. school closures at Thursday presser

Charleston County school closures will top the list of concerns the Charleston Branch of the NAACP plans to address Thursday morning.

The group will hold a news conference outside of their branch office on 81 Columbus Street at 11 a.m.

Civil rights leaders will talk about the school district's cuts in staff and the impact they say it has on the African American community.

Stick with Live 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.