No bond for former jewelry store owner accused in wife's murder

A former Summerville jewelry store owner has been charged in the death of his wife, according to an affidavit.

“The entire thing is one horrendous mess,” Moore-Colucci's father said. “It has about killed my wife.” (Source: WCSC)

Former Summerville jewelry store owner Michael Colucci has been charged in the May 2015 death of his wife, Sara Moore-Colucci. (Photo source: Colucci family)

No bond was set Thursday for the the former Summerville jewelry store owner accused of killing his wife.

Michael Colucci is facing a murder charge after state law enforcement agents say he murdered Sara Moore-Colucci in May 2015.

Bond was automatically denied by the summary court judge, who said Colucci’s bond would have to be set by a circuit court judge.

Moore-Colucci's death was originally reported as a suicide.

Her husband said she hanged herself with a garden hose, but medical evidence collected from the scene that night proved that wasn't true, according to an affidavit, and indicates there may have been a struggle.

“My wife asked Michael on more than one occasion, ‘Michael please tell me what happened,'” he said.

“The second time she would ask, [Colucci’s story] would change a little,” he added before the judge stopped him from providing any more allegations, which would go beyond the purpose of the hearing.

Colucci was arrested Wednesday morning. He is being held at the Berkeley County jail.

"The murder charge carries up to life in prison, 30 years, and/or death,” the judge said as Colucci shook his head.

