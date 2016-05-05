Dorchester County GOP candidates debate ahead of primary election

Dorchester County GOP candidates faced off in a debate series, just weeks ahead from the June 14 Republican primary election.



Paul Brouthers, Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Giglio and Wayne Reeves are up first in the debate series. The three GOP candidates are looking to restore order to the office after former Dorchester County Coroner Chris Nisbet was removed from office by Governor Nikki Haley. Nisbet was arrested last year for misconduct in office.



Paul Brouthers is a retired SC State Trooper who served in the position for 28 year. He is currently a funeral home director and embalmer.

"As a funeral director I interact with grieving families everyday, I see to their needs everyday, I take care of them I take care of their loved ones," Brouthers said.

Mike Giglio has served Dorchester County for 20 years. He's worked as a detective and for Dorchester County EMS. He's currently a Patrol Sergeant with the sheriff's office.

"I've responded to homicides, suicides, natural deaths, accidental deaths, drownings, a child that was mauled by the family pet," Giglio said. "Basically what I can tell you is I have vast experience in death investigations."

Wayne Reeves is a former Deputy with the Department of Natural Resources, a former Dorchester County Councilman and detention officer in Charleston County. He is now Senior Pastor of New Life Ministry in Summerville.

"As a pastor I have dealt with the compassion that is needed with families after that death, during that death and I have been there for the long term with these folks," Reeves said.

Two Sheriff candidates debated after the coroner candidates.

Former Dorchester County Sheriff Ray Nash is looking to unseat LC Knight. Knight has served as Sheriff since 2009, with no plans of leaving.

"I'm a good steward of money, I'm going watch the money, I'm going to spend it well I'm going to give it to the people and help law enforcement the best I can," Knight said.

Ray Nash retired in 2009, but wants the job back after holding the job for 12 years.

"I know what it takes to fix some of the problems that we're having," Nash said. "I teach other people how to do it all the time. I want to come back and serve my county once again."

It was back and fourth as they discussed low law enforcement retention rates, crime rates, and budget concerns.

Former Sheriff’s Lt. Robert Biddle suspended his campaign for sheriff on Thursday due to health reasons. Before resigning from the Sheriff’s office to campaign, he worked for the county for 15 years.



The final debate of the evening was for House seat 94. Rep. Jenny Horne gave up the seat when she decided to challenge congressman Mark Sanford for the U.S. Representative spot.

Katie Arrington is the Vice President of Sales Operations Military and Government at Dispersive Technologies, Inc. who says she is frustrated by the failures of politicians. Her opponent, Carroll Duncan, serves on Dorchester County Council and is the former Chairman of the Dorchester Co. GOP.



The GOP debate took place at the County Council Chambers on Main Street in Summerville.



