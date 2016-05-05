Make Mothers' Day one to remember in this weekend's 5 Around Town

There's no shortage of things to do on this Mother's Day weekend!

If you're planning to get out and about, we've got you covered in this week's 5 Around Town.



Charleston Greek Festival



To kick off mothers day weekend, take mom and the whole family to take in some Greek culture at the Greek Spring Festival!



The festival is back in downtown Charleston at the Greek Orthodox Church of Holy Trinity.



The festival features Greek food, wine, beer, music and dancing. There will also be lots of shopping, Greek-themed goods sold by vendors and a kids'area with jump castles and face painting.



Entry fee is $5.00 for adults, Children 12 and under are $3.00 and all active military get in free. A portion of the proceeds goes to local charities.

For more information, visit www.charlestongreekfestival.com.



13th Annual 5K Moms' Run and Family fun day



The 13th Annual 5K Moms' Run and Family fun day is about supporting a very important cause that helps women suffering from postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety and postpartum psychosis, as well as their families.



The run is being hosted by Postpartum Support Charleston on Saturday at MUSC Health Stadium starting at 7 a.m.



There will be a celebration with food, music and childrens activities after the run.



Race registration is $25 for adult runners.



For more information and registration details, visit: http://www.ppdsupport.org/events/momsrun/.



9th Annual Charleston Dragon Boat Festival



The 9th Annual Charleston Dragon Boat Festival at Brittlebank Park is happening this Saturday!



This event is a celebration for cancer survivors and the race and event benefits the cancer survivor programs of Dragon Boat Charleston.



The race is a fierce and fun competition along the Ashley River. There is also a big party and a celebration of cancer survivors with food, music, games and more! All cancer survivors can race for free.



For more information on how you can donate and participate, visit www.charlestondragonboatfestival.com.



Copyright 2016 WCSC. All rights reserved.