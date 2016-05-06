LEOS complete run from Coast to Capital for Special Olympics

Law enforcement officers have completed their run from the Lowcountry to the Midlands in support of the Special Olympics.

The run started at the beach on Sullivan's Island Thursday, where everyone gathered for the opening ceremony.

They finished their night-long run on Blossom Street in Columbia around 7 a.m. Friday.

The South Carolina Summer Olympic games will run May 6-8 at Fort Jackson in Columbia.

1,300 athletes, 200 coaches and more than 800 volunteers are expected to attend.

Getting closer to Columbia. Just about to pass I-77. #specialolympics pic.twitter.com/XJiwoVcwe6 — Nicholas Lebby (@MPPDLebby) May 6, 2016

We made it! Ben Read bringing the torch in on Blossom St over the Broad River. #specialolympics #mppdnews pic.twitter.com/Is8mca4EcG — Nicholas Lebby (@MPPDLebby) May 6, 2016

Copyright 2016 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.