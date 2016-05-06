Police: Man, woman charged with armed robbery after pulling knife on mall security guard

Two people are facing charges after an incident at Belk in West Ashley.

Brandon Cain and Heather Hooper have both been charged with armed robbery.

According to an incident report, officers responded to Belk in the Citadel Mall Thursday around 8:20 p.m., where two suspects fled the scene after one of them brandished a knife at a security guard.

The security guard told officers he tried to detain a woman, later identified as Hooper, who walked past all points of sale after trying to return a pair of shorts she didn't purchase, when a struggle ensued.

During the struggle, a man, later identified as Cain, brandished a pocket knife and the two were able to get out of the store and into a white vehicle, fleeing toward Dicks Sporting Goods, the incident report says.

Cain also faces a charge of unlawful conduct toward a child. At this time, it is unclear why.

