Slain Emanuel AME pastor to be honored in D.C.

The widow of the Rev. Clementa Pinckney will accept his posthumously awarded Doctorate of Ministry degree at the Wesley Theological Seminary's commencement ceremony Monday, according to a news release from the school.

School officials say the South Carolina senator was a Wesley Theological Seminary D.Min. student at the time of his death.

"Rev. Pinckney’s martyrdom completed his requirements for his degree," says Wesley President, the Rev. Dr. David McAllister-Wilson. According to the news release, this is the first time the school has awarded a posthumous degree to a student who has not completed their coursework.

"At the time of his death, he was working on his thesis describing his dual role as a pastor and public servant. We believe he completed and defended that thesis that night,” McAllister-Wilson said.

Pinckney was one of the nine parishioners that lost their lives in a shooting incident at Emanuel AME Church on June 17, 2015.

The Wesley Theological Seminary is based in Washington, D.C.

