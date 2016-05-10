Berkeley County Schools to receive legal advice on transgender restroom policies

Berkeley County School District officials will privately meet with an attorney Tuesday for legal advice on Title IX laws, with a focus on transgender restroom debates.

The meeting comes one day after Attorney General Loretta Lynch made it clear they may curtail federal funding to North Carolina due to House Bill 2.

“This is about a great deal more than bathrooms,” Lynch said. “This is about the dignity and respect we afford our citizens.”



The Berkeley County School Board will start its normally scheduled meetings with a closed session with district lawyer John Reagle of Childs & Halligan.

The advice on Title IX, the Education Acts Amendment of 1972 that bans gender discrimination in education, will allow officials to understand the law and policies.

Berkeley County announced in April that students can use the restroom they identify most with, in a statement on the district website.

“The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals which includes South Carolina in its jurisdiction, rendered a decision that transgender students shall be allowed to use the restroom for the gender with which they identify,” the release reads. The statement came as the district received calls from the community.

“We understand that this may be an emotional issue," it continues. "First and foremost I want to reassure you that the safety of all students is our priority.”



The meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. at Berkeley Elementary School in Moncks Corner.



